Advertisement

Gay Street bridge to close overnight for maintenance

The City of Knoxville announced the Gay Street Bridge will be closed overnight for maintenance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17.
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced the Gay Street Bridge will be closed overnight for maintenance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17.

The work will also require the two right westbound lanes of Neyland Drive to close.

Knoxville Utilities Board will be working on powerlines in the area.

Drivers are advised to cross the Tennessee River by either the Henley or South Knoxville bridge during the closures.

All lanes are expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Near record high COVID-19 case increase reported in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Sunday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Crews search for man missing in Big Creek area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Great Smoky Mountain National Park officals said a search was underway Tuesday for a missing man in the Big Creek area.

News

Closing campus ‘most dangerous thing university could do,’ says Dr. Birx at UT event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx called on University of Tennessee students to stop participating in off-campus events that officials believe are responsible for the greatest case spread of the virus across the university.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx visits University of Tennessee as campus COVID-19 case count rapidly rises

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the University of Tennessee Tuesday to meet with Chancellor Donde Plowman to discuss the ongoing fight against the school’s rapidly increasing case count.

Latest News

News

Tennessee death row inmate claims intellectual disability

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee death row inmate is asking a federal judge to postpone his December execution, arguing that he is intellectually disabled.

News

Breonna Taylor’s family settles with City of Louisville for $12 million, significant police reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
The settlement is the largest ever paid by the city in an officer-involved shooting case.

News

Knoxville firefighters travel to Oregon to battle wildfires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Rural Metro Fire says two firefighters are headed to the west coast to help battle the ongoing wildfires there.

WVLT

Spotty pop-ups for now, tracking Sally

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Hurricane Sally brings heavy rain for part of our area late week, then a big cool down.

News

“Will we have it in 6 months?” East Tenn. pantries still coping with COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
The nation is now well into its sixth month dealing with the coronavirus, and some East Tennesseans are still wondering where their next meal will come from. Local food banks are trying to be their answer.

News

Man dies after driving into tractor head-on in Knox County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after hitting a tractor head-on Monday afternoon.