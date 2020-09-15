Gay Street bridge to close overnight for maintenance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville announced the Gay Street Bridge will be closed overnight for maintenance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17.

The work will also require the two right westbound lanes of Neyland Drive to close.

Knoxville Utilities Board will be working on powerlines in the area.

Drivers are advised to cross the Tennessee River by either the Henley or South Knoxville bridge during the closures.

All lanes are expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

