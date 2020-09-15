‘I cannot fathom the terror’ Tenn. community mourns horrific I-24 crime spree

MORRISON, Tenn. (WVLT./WTVF) -The Warren County community is mourning after a horrific crime spree, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Two people were shot and killed and several people were hurt.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken,” said Sheila Richardson.

Investigators said Deangelo Dorsey opened fire on people he was traveling with Sunday morning on I-24 in Coffee County. Darcy Johnson was killed and a passenger was hurt.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson, Dorsey tried to carjack several drivers on the interstate. The spokesperson said a woman was shot in the hand, and a trucker was hit in the face with a bullet. Officials said Dorsey stole the car, the driver bailed out and the suspect crashed into Jordan and Aileen Stevens.

“Of course the situation was very fluid for several hours and we didn’t know who was where,” said Richardson.

Law enforcement reported that Dorsey forced the couple to drive to their home where he stole their guns and another vehicle. When Dorsey left the house, he was still holding the couple hostage. “I cannot fathom the terror.”

WTVF reported Dorsey shot and killed Jordan Stevens as his wife watched. Dorsey wrecked the vehicle and Aileen Stevens survived and is recovering.

“There’s a lot of questions here in McMinnville,” said Richardson. The community said they want to know why a man from Missouri would do this in Tennessee.

“The Warren County community and Warren County School district are heavy hearted today with the loss of one of our own, Jordan Stevens. Our collective prayers are with the entire Stevens family. They are our colleagues, friends and most of all family. Jordan graduated from our system in 2015 with a bright future ahead. One of his teachers remarked, “Jordan was an amazing young man who was always dependable, upright and an exceptional friend. He was a leader in and out of the classroom and actively walked in his faith.” After watching the grief our schools have experienced today through this unimaginable tragedy, we are resolute that we all must do better. No wife, mother, father, sibling or friend should have to experience the events that took place yesterday. May it cause us to better understand and respect our fellow citizens and to remember that life is valuable. Once again, our thoughts and prayers are with the Stevens family and we hope everyone will remember them in the coming days. In order to support them, some members of our school community have established an account with First National Bank of Middle Tennessee in McMinnville that will receive donations. The phone number is 931-473-4402," said the victim’s mother and wife who are both teachers in the Warren County school district.

