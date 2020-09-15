Impacts from Sally likely felt late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting to see the first signs of Hurricane Sally in our area, but the impacts will be felt later this week in the form of heavy rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few pockets of rain and storms will develop out of the scattered cloud cover this afternoon. Most of those will be confined to the higher terrain. By this evening, most of those should fade away, leaving us with the residual clouds. Temperatures in the mid 80s will work their way back down through the 70s later this evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog and a low around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

All eyes are on Hurricane Sally as it lingers just off the Gulf Coast. There are still some differences based on where it will travel and how much rainfall will fall on parts of our area, but what looks more likely is the push of fall air just behind it.

As Sally slowly creeps on shore, that should keep the clouds at bay most of Wednesday, but one our two showers may survive to parts of the south valley. It will be around 84 degrees.

More of the impacts from Sally’s remnants are expected on Thursday, but that all may change if the hurricane decides to slow any further. As of now, we’re looking at heavier rainfall Thursday night, but this could slide more into Friday. Still, we expect showers and heavy rain in Blount, Monroe, and McMinn Counties. The winds could be pretty strong, too.

Friday will be cooler with leftover showers in the first part of the day and a high of 72 degrees.

Tracking Sally and how much rain could reach us later this week. (WVLT)

The big fall cold front sweeps through this weekend, and keeps us with highs in the 70s and mornings closer to 50 degrees! We may even see some lows in the mid 40s heading into early next week.

Tue AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

