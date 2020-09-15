Knoxville pro plays 225 holes of golf in one day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here’s a follow up to the story we brought you last week. VFL Jake Reeves attempting to play as many holes of golf as he could in one day in an effort to raise money for Folds of Honor.

The organization raises money to provide education scholarships for the families of fallen war heroes.

“We started about about 15 till seven, couldn’t see the hand in front of my face so we ripped it down number one and looked for a while and found one, so we got an early start that’s for sure," said Reeves,

Reeves added, “The first two rounds I was running and you kind of just figure out where to pull the cart, how to meet the time, what clubs to hit off the tee so it kind of gets easier, you get more in a flow.”

Reeves said it was absolutely a labor of love for the former Vol and current Director of Golf Instruction at Fox Den saying, “The first 18 to 36 is kind of like running around like I got my head cut off so it’s a little calmer now, you know what to hit and where to go. We like to get the hole pledges because of what you see out here today. I’ve had a great response from the members at Fox Den, my friends in Knoxville, everybody’s getting on board because they know what a great organization we’re trying to raise money for.”

In the end, Reeves would play nearly 13 rounds of golf, 225 holes and raised some 15 thousand dollars for the organization.

Quite an accomplishment for an incredible cause which helps so many right here in the state of Tennessee.

