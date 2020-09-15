Las Vegas Park MGM reopening as first smoke-free casino

(CNN) - MGM Resorts announced Monday that its Las Vegas Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will be the first fully smoke and vape free casino on the Las Vegas Strip when it reopens at the end of the month, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the resort comprised of 2,993 rooms and restaurants is expected to reopen on Sept. 30.

The resort’s website updated its homepage Monday morning that says, “Let’s Clear the Air: Park MGM is smoke-free."

