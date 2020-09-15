Advertisement

Las Vegas Park MGM reopening as first smoke-free casino

MGM Resorts announced Monday that its Las Vegas Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will be the first fully smoke and vape free casino on the Las Vegas Strip when it reopens at the end of the month, CNN reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - MGM Resorts announced Monday that its Las Vegas Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will be the first fully smoke and vape free casino on the Las Vegas Strip when it reopens at the end of the month, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the resort comprised of 2,993 rooms and restaurants is expected to reopen on Sept. 30.

The resort’s website updated its homepage Monday morning that says, “Let’s Clear the Air: Park MGM is smoke-free."

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Forever chemicals’ found in packaging at fast food chains

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A new study took a look at popular fast food chains and found potentially hazardous chemicals in packaging of burgers, fries and salads, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Chick-fil-A tests new sandwich with pimento cheese

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Do you like pimento cheese? Chick-fil-A is testing out a new sandwich, Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese.

News

Documentary honoring East Tenn. hero Stan Brock premiering at Maryville drive-in

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alan Williams
Tickets are on sale now for a new special documentary called “Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story.”

News

Tenn. organizations lied about feeding kids to receive money, officials say

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Two Memphis organizations have been accused by state officials of allegedly falsifying reports regarding feeding children in need in order to receive federal funds, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

News

Reported stabbing in Fountain City draws police presence

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
KPD Dispatch confirmed to WVLT, crews have responded to an alleged stabbing at a Fountain City residence Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

WVLT

Impacts from Sally likely felt late week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting to see the first signs of Hurricane Sally in our area, but the impacts will be felt later this week in the form of heavy rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

News

Money paid to student-athletes should benefit all students at the institution, says Lamar Alexander

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Tuesday saying he believes that money paid to student-athletes for their name image and likeness should benefit every student-athlete at the institution.

News

What can Knox County do to stop spread of COVID-19? Dr. Birx gives some advice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
In a visit to the University of Tennessee Tuesday, White House Coronavoris Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said evidence shows that ending alcohol sales at 10 p.m can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

News

Gay Street bridge to close overnight for maintenance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The City of Knoxville announced the Gay Street Bridge will be closed overnight for maintenance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17.

News

Near record high COVID-19 case increase reported in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Sunday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.