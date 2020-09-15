Late-night shooting leads to Knoxville man’s arrest
Knoxville police said a shooting Monday night resulted in a man’s arrest.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department identified a man accused in connection to a shooting that occurred Monday night on Baxter Avenue.
Police said officers responded to a shooting victim on Baxter Avenue at 11:04 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to UT Medical Center.
The suspect in the case was identified as 58-year-old Keith Kimbrell. He was taken into custody on scene and charged with Aggravated Assault.
KPD said the victim had serious but what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
