Late-night shooting leads to Knoxville man’s arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department identified a man accused in connection to a shooting that occurred Monday night on Baxter Avenue.

Police said officers responded to a shooting victim on Baxter Avenue at 11:04 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to UT Medical Center.

The suspect in the case was identified as 58-year-old Keith Kimbrell. He was taken into custody on scene and charged with Aggravated Assault.

KPD said the victim had serious but what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

