Man dies after driving into tractor head-on in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after hitting a tractor head-on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle, driven by Curtis Weaver II, traveling south on Karns Valley Road crossed the line and hit a tractor.

According to a release, Curtis Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office “asks that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as well as the driver of the tractor.”

