Memphis doctor killed in plane crash in West Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A Memphis doctor has died in a plane crash near Jackson, Tennessee according to authorities.

WMC reported the Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Bryan Jackson of Bartlett died Friday morning when his small plane crashed on the way to the Millington airport.

Authorities confirmed no one else was on board.

WMC reported Jackson was a surgeon at Memphis Surgical Specialists. The plane, a Beechcraft A36 Bonanza, was registered to Jackson.

According to the FAA, the plane departed Dickson County Municipal Airport en route to Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington. Jackson radioed McKeller Sipes Airport in Jackson around 2:30 a.m., saying he needed to make an emergency landing.

Jackson’s plane crashed about a mile from the airport in a wooded area in Huntersville.

The FAA and the NTSB are investigating. The cause is still unknown.

