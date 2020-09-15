Advertisement

Money paid to student-athletes should benefit all students at the institution, says Lamar Alexander

Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Tuesday saying he believes that money paid to student-athletes for their name image and likeness should benefit every student-athlete at the institution.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters following a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters following a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Tuesday saying he believes that money paid to student-athletes for their name image and likeness should benefit every student-athlete at the institution.

"Money paid to student-athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student-athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) told a Senate hearing Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.”

“I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student-athletes to be paid by commercial interests while most of their teammates are not. If young athletes want to be a part of a team, enjoy the undergraduate experience, learn from coaches who are among the best teachers, and be paid a full scholarship that helps them earn a degree worth $1 million during their lifetime, their earnings should benefit all student-athletes at that institution. If they prefer to keep the money for themselves, let them become professionals,” said Senator Alexander.

Alexander continues saying Congress should act to preempt the growing number of state laws allowing different forms of payments to athletes.

“Congress should act,” he said, “but in as limited a way as possible to authorize an independent entity safe from litigation to write rules governing payments for the use of name, image, and likeness. Congress should provide aggressive oversight of that entity, rather than try to write the rules.”

Read Senator Alexander’s full remarks on the topic here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Las Vegas Park MGM reopening as first smoke-free casino

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
MGM Resorts announced Monday that its Las Vegas Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will be the first fully smoke and vape free casino on the Las Vegas Strip when it reopens at the end of the month, CNN reported.

WVLT

Impacts from Sally likely felt late week

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting to see the first signs of Hurricane Sally in our area, but the impacts will be felt later this week in the form of heavy rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

News

What can Knox County do to stop spread of COVID-19? Dr. Birx gives some advice

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
In a visit to the University of Tennessee Tuesday, White House Coronavoris Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said evidence shows that ending alcohol sales at 10 p.m can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

News

Gay Street bridge to close overnight for maintenance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The City of Knoxville announced the Gay Street Bridge will be closed overnight for maintenance starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17.

Latest News

News

Near record high COVID-19 case increase reported in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Sunday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Crews search for man missing in Big Creek area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Great Smoky Mountain National Park officals said a search was underway Tuesday for a missing man in the Big Creek area.

News

Closing campus ‘most dangerous thing university could do,’ says Dr. Birx at UT event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx called on University of Tennessee students to stop participating in off-campus events that officials believe are responsible for the greatest case spread of the virus across the university.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx visits University of Tennessee as campus COVID-19 case count rapidly rises

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the University of Tennessee Tuesday to meet with Chancellor Donde Plowman to discuss the ongoing fight against the school’s rapidly increasing case count.

News

Tennessee death row inmate claims intellectual disability

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee death row inmate is asking a federal judge to postpone his December execution, arguing that he is intellectually disabled.

News

LIVE: Breonna Taylor’s family speaks about the settlement with the City of Louisville

Updated: 6 hours ago
The settlement is the largest ever paid by the city in an officer-involved shooting case.