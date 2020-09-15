Money paid to student-athletes should benefit all students at the institution, says Lamar Alexander

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Tuesday saying he believes that money paid to student-athletes for their name image and likeness should benefit every student-athlete at the institution.

"Money paid to student-athletes for use of their name, image, and likeness should benefit all student-athletes at that institution,” Senate education committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) told a Senate hearing Tuesday. “Student athletes should not be on the payroll and treated as hired hands.”

“I do not see a good ending to allowing a few student-athletes to be paid by commercial interests while most of their teammates are not. If young athletes want to be a part of a team, enjoy the undergraduate experience, learn from coaches who are among the best teachers, and be paid a full scholarship that helps them earn a degree worth $1 million during their lifetime, their earnings should benefit all student-athletes at that institution. If they prefer to keep the money for themselves, let them become professionals,” said Senator Alexander.

Alexander continues saying Congress should act to preempt the growing number of state laws allowing different forms of payments to athletes.

“Congress should act,” he said, “but in as limited a way as possible to authorize an independent entity safe from litigation to write rules governing payments for the use of name, image, and likeness. Congress should provide aggressive oversight of that entity, rather than try to write the rules.”

Read Senator Alexander’s full remarks on the topic here.

