Nashville restaurants could serve customers in parking lots under proposed bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A new bill has been proposed that would allow Nashville restaurants to expand their dine-in services to parking lots and sidewalks, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Davidson County restaurants can only operate at half-capacity. WTVF reported the bill doesn’t change the capacity but does allow to serve more guests.

If the bill is approved and businesses have the right permits, alcohol can be served. Businesses will not be allowed to block any handicapped parking spots with tables.

If the bill passes the rule will be in effect until Jan. 1.

