Nintendo bringing back retro gaming device

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nintendo is banking on nostalgia with its newest launch that takes gamers back to 1980.

The company announced it will re-release Game & Watch, the handheld device that put Nintendo on the map more than 30 years ago. It was first introduced in 1980 and produced until 1991.

The new Game & Watch will look like the original with an 80s style, but will have a color LCD screen and rechargable battery. It will play three games “Super Mario Bros.,” “Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels” and “Ball (the Mario version.”

Like the classic, each new device will also be an alarm clock with 35 different screen-saver features.

Nintendo said the Game & Watch will go on sale November 13 for a limited time.

