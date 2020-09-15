Advertisement

Pepsi company launching ‘enhanced water beverage’

PepsiCo is releasing a new drink, called Driftwell.(CNN/PepsiCo)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN/WVLT) - PepsiCo is getting into the relaxation business with the launch of its new drink, Driftwell, which was unveiled Monday.

The drink, described by the company as an “enhanced water” beverage, is meant to help relieve stress, CNN reported. The drink is expected to be launched online later this year and will be available in stores in 2021.

Emily Silver, PepsiCo’s vice president of innovation, told CNN Business, "We certainly see a massive need in this functional space,” she told CNN Business.

CNN reported the drink contains 200mg of L-theanine and 10mg of magnesium.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

