Reported stabbing in Fountain City draws police presence
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police are responding to a reported stabbing at a residence in Fountain City Tuesday, according to dispatch.
A call came into dispatch about a stabbing around 3:15 p.m. at an area on Greenway Drive.
Officials have not released information about a possible suspect or victim.
