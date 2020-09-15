Spotty pop-ups for now, tracking Sally

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing clouds from the outer bands of Hurricane Sally reach our area at times, but the clouds and rain increases at the end of the week when the slow-moving Sally moves across the region. A strong cold front moves in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy for our area, with more clouds grazing us from the South and cool air on the northern edge of our area. This puts lows in the upper 50s along the Tennessee, Kentucky line, but mid 60s Valley to Smokies.

It’s partly cloudy most of the day, but we have some extra clouds moving through at times. Isolated rain is popping up in the mountains midday, then spotty rain and storms are possible this afternoon to early evening for our area as a whole. Today’s high is around 86 degrees, and feels a couple of degrees warmer.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog again, and a low around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking ahead, we are monitoring the current pace and potential track of Hurricane Sally and also a strong cold front that will move in behind Sally.

The slower pace of Sally, keeps the clouds at bay most of Wednesday. It will be around 84 degrees.

Thursday then comes with scattered shower and more clouds, and a high around 77 degrees. The arrival time of heavier rain is dependent on if Sally slows any more. As of now, we’re looking at heavier rainfall Thursday night, but this could slide more into Friday. Still, we expect showers and heavy rain in Blount, Monroe, and McMinn Counties. The winds could be pretty strong, too.

Friday will be cooler, with the leftover rain, and a high of 72 degrees.

Tracking Sally and how much rain could reach us later this week. (WVLT)

The cold front comes to town this weekend, and keeps us with highs in the 70s and mornings closer to 50 degrees!

Tue AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

