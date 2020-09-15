Tenn. organizations lied about feeding kids to receive money, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) -Two Memphis organizations have been accused by state officials of allegedly falsifying reports regarding feeding children in need in order to receive federal funds, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Red Robins Academy of Learning (RRAL) and Giving Youth a Chance (GYAC) submitted forms to the state claiming to have participated in the Summer Food Service Program in 2018.

WREG reported RRAL obtained more than $19,500 in federal funding after saying it had operated two sites that fed thousands of meals to low-income children. GYAC allegedly received more than $17,600 in federal funding.

According to state authorities, surveillance video showed that the organizations didn’t feed a single child.

