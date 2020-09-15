Advertisement

VIDEO: Car fire sparked by crash on I-40

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 eastbound Monday night.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 eastbound Monday night.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 eastbound Monday night.

The crash occurred near Bridgewater Road at around 10 p.m. and was expected to be cleared by midnight.

According to TDOT, the eastbound lanes were closed as of 10:20 p.m.

