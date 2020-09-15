West Town Mall owner says properties will be closed Thanksgiving Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 might have dashed plans to do some Thanksgiving Day discount shopping.

Simon Property Group, the owner of Knoxville’s West Town Mall, said its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” David Simon, the company’s CEO, said in a release.

Simon Properties will be open on Black Friday, however, CNN reported.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.