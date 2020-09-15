What can Knox County do to stop spread of COVID-19? Dr. Birx gives some advice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a visit to the University of Tennessee Tuesday, White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx said evidence shows that ending alcohol sales at 10 p.m can help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We decided to bring together what governors and mayors have done across the United States to mitigate the virus," said Dr. Birx. “Some local communities and some governors closed bars completely, as Arizona did, and several other states did, including the Miami area. Others, not only created curfews for liquor sales but made it clear that there could be no liquor consumption after 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. and they thought that was key. Not just a curfew but decreasing liquor consumption so that people would not order a lot, and then stay drinking.”

The Knox County Board of Health is expected to debate the issue Wednesday night. The county’s current version of the bar curfew is set to expire this week.

In last week’s meeting, Board of Health members said the curfew is “not working” as bars and restaurants have refused to comply.

