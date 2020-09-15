“Will we have it in 6 months?” East Tenn. pantries still coping with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The nation is now well into its sixth month dealing with the coronavirus, and some East Tennesseans are still wondering where their next meal will come from. Local food banks are trying to be their answer, such as Farragut Christian Church.

The church has a small food pantry that serves a big need.

“There are still so many people that are still unemployed or their hours are cut back,” said Linda Coombs with the church. “We’re just here to help.”

Coombs also said, the church’s traffic doubled due to COVID-19, but it’s starting to see a slow down.

Also doubling down is the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

According to Director Elaine Streno, they give out half a million pounds of food per week. She said that’s an average during the holidays, but “since March, it’s been steady.”

If you’d like to donate to local food banks, go here.

