At least 2 UT students hospitalized with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials said there are at least two students who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

University officials made the comment during Knox County’s Board of Health meeting Wednesday night.

According to the university, they may have had more students hospitalized, but it is up to a student’s discretion on whether or not to disclose that information to the university.

The information was released a day after WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara’s investigation revealed that UT students were making “COVID-19 pacts.”

