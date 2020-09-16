At least 2 UT students hospitalized with COVID-19
UT officials said there are at least two students who were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
University officials made the comment during Knox County’s Board of Health meeting Wednesday night.
According to the university, they may have had more students hospitalized, but it is up to a student’s discretion on whether or not to disclose that information to the university.
The information was released a day after WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara’s investigation revealed that UT students were making “COVID-19 pacts.”
