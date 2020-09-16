Bonnaroo to hold free virtual 3-day music festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual highly anticipated Bonnaroo Festival is having to make adjustments in order to continue on with its event.

This year’s music festival will be a virtual event called ‘ROO-ality’. The virtual event will be available for live streaming from September 24 through Sept. 26 on Bonnaroo’s YouTube page. You can watch it at 4:30 p.m. each night for free.

Bonnaroo released the full artist line up on social media Wednesday.

