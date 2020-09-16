Clouds from Sally today, next is wind and some rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are flying through at times today, as Sally makes landfall in the Gulf and slowly moves across the Southeast. This sends rain into our area Thursday, winds continue through the end of the week, and a cold front will move in just behind Sally to lock in several below average days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with a light breeze, and mild temperatures in the low 60s.

Thin high clouds filter sunshine, but lower, thicker clouds increase this afternoon to evening. Today’s high is 84 degrees, which is right around average.

Tonight will mostly cloudy with spotty rain at first, but scattered showers reach the Valley by the early mornings and some moderate to heavy rain is running along the Smoky Mountains by morning from Sally. The low will be around 66 degrees.

Sally has been very slow-moving, so if the pace changes, the arrival and exit times of rain changes too.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts with that rain in the mountains, and turns to scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be around 77 degrees.

Gusts increase to around 20 to occasionally 30 mph on Thursday, but 30+ mph gusts fan out on Friday. We’ll have clouds leftover Friday as well, but showers are more isolated, and the high is cooler at 74 degrees.

Heavy rain clips the Smokies, with showers reaching out to parts of our area from Sally. (WVLT)

The big fall cold front sweeps through this weekend, and keeps us with highs in the 70s and mornings closer to 50 degrees! We’re looking at some mornings even in the 40s next week.

Wed AM 8-day Forecast (WVLT)

