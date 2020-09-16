Advertisement

COVID-19 data shows major improvements on UT campus

The number of COVID-19 cases at Knox County Schools is diminishing, according to data released Wednesday.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases at the University of Tennessee is diminishing, according to data released Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, active cases were down more than 25% over Sunday’s case count.

The latest report shows 499 active cases on campus and 1,784 people in isolation. 814 people have recovered so far.

The number of isolations has decreased by 18% since Sunday.

The improvements are timely as Chancellor Donde Plowman earlier had expressed concerns about finding new ways to house the large number of students who were required to self-isolate or quarantine.

Students were asked to relocate from Massey Hall so that the dorm could be transformed into isolation quarters and the university began utilizing hotels to house students in isolation.

UT publishes COVID-19 data on its website daily with the latest updates. To learn more about COVID-19 on campus click here.

