Deane Hill Drive closed after crash downs power pole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deane Hill Drive was closed in both directions Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 bock brought down a power pole.

According to Knoxville police, the road will remain closed until the Knoxville Utilities Board is able to complete repairs to the pole and the wires that came down in the crash.

No information on the cause of the crash or any injuries has been released. No timeline on when the road was expected to be reopen was given.

