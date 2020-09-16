Family: Tenn. murder suspect spared woman ‘because she was pregnant’

MORRISON, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The family of a woman who survived a violent crime spree on I-24 says she was spared by the suspect because she was pregnant.

Aileen and Jordan Stevens married three years ago. On Sunday, investigators said Deangelo Dorsey rear-ended them on I-24.

Dorsey allegedly then held the couple hostage in the backseat of the vehicle, eventually shooting and killing Jordan Stevens, but spared Aileen.

According to a report from WTVF, the gunman told Aileen he did not kill her because she was pregnant.

“Cause he had told my sister specifically, ‘I wouldn’t do that to a pregnant lady,’” explained Eliezer Rostran, Aileen’s sister. “He had been on a rampage the whole day. He had killed somebody, shot the others, so I think he already knew what he was going to do to Jordan.”

During the police chase that followed the incident, Dorsey wrecked with Aileen still a hostage in the car, then took his own life.

Aileen spoke with WTVF on Facebook saying she’s going to be okay, but she’s asking for prayers right now. She also wanted to thank the community for the outpouring of support.

