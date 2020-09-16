Heaviest rain shifts south, but impacts from Sally still expected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances from the remnants of Hurricane Sally will tick up on Thursday before a refreshing cold front kicks it out of our area just in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re seeing a bit more of the exhaust clouds from Hurricane Sally fanning over East Tennessee today. Despite the extra clouds, highs should still manage the mid 80s this afternoon. By this evening, a couple spotty showers may be flung into parts of the south valley, but most will remain dry.

More rain bands from Sally will filter in during the overnight, but most of the scattered showers will reach the Valley by the early morning with some moderate to heavy rain running along the Smoky Mountains by sunrise. The low will be around 66 degrees.

Sally has been very slow-moving, so if the pace changes, the arrival and exit times of rain changes too.

Thursday’s heaviest rain will remain over the Smokies, but scattered showers will stick around throughout the day. While the rain may not be the biggest impact from Sally’s remnants, gusty winds up to 30 mph will be possible. The high will be around 77 degrees.

Heavy rain clips the Smokies, with showers reaching out to parts of our area from Sally. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

While the rain starts to pull out of our area Friday morning, the gusty winds will remain, topping 30 mph in some spots. The clouds will stick around, as well. The high will be cooler at 74 degrees.

The big fall cold front sweeps through this weekend, and keeps us with highs in the 70s and mornings closer to 50 degrees! We’re looking at some mornings even in the 40s next week.

Wed AM 8-day Forecast (WVLT)

