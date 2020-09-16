Advertisement

“I’m looking for Newports:” Tenn. man accused of stealing cigarettes, threatening cashier

Bowdrey is charged with robbery. Police say he stole 17 cartons of cigarettes worth $119.
Dennis Bowdrey is charged with robbery. Police say he stole 17 cartons of cigarettes worth $119.
Dennis Bowdrey is charged with robbery. Police say he stole 17 cartons of cigarettes worth $119.(WREG)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Tennessee man is accused of pulling a gun out on a gas station employee while trying to steal 17 packs of cigarettes. The store clerk was on the phone with police during the alleged incident, WREG reports.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Mapco gas station at the corner of Poplar and Belvedere. The store clerk called police around 1:30 a.m. to report a theft in the store.

While the employee was on the phone with police, Dennis Bowdrey reportedly walked into the store, got behind the cash register, and told the clerk to get out of his way and threatened to shoot them while saying, “I’m looking for Newports.”

The officer on the line said he heard the threat and put out a call on the radio as the incident was in progress. Two officers showed up and arrested Bowdrey as he was leaving.

Bowdrey is charged with robbery. Police say he stole 17 cartons of cigarettes worth $119.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Powell teen on track to join the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Alyssa Ross will join the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts in 2021.

News

Bonnaroo to hold free virtual 3-day music festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The virtual event will be available for live streaming from September 24 through Sept. 26 on Bonnaroo’s YouTube page

News

Tenn. man arrested on drug charges after deputies find him disguised in wig

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Rice was served two arrest warrants and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

News

At least 2 UT students hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
UT officials said there are at least two students who were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

No. 3 Powell vs. No. 1 Central High School matchup to air on MyVLT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

News

This class can help you cook like Yassin’s Falafel House and make a difference in Knoxville’s community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The money benefits immigrants. He’s the only Knoxville cook to be selected for the International Food Series- a Nashville Food crawl that is going virtual this year.

News

LIVE: Resolution to close restaurants, bars that serve alcohol at 11 p.m. passes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health is meeting Wednesday to discuss the county’s mask mandate and if all alcohol sales should be restricted after 10 p.m.

News

Bus passenger uses live snake as a face mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Photos of the incident published online show that the unidentified man was not wearing a mask under the large brown serpent.

News

Overdose call leads to suspicious death investigation in Blount County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Knoxville man that occurred Tuesday evening.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 177,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.