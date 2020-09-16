“I’m looking for Newports:” Tenn. man accused of stealing cigarettes, threatening cashier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A West Tennessee man is accused of pulling a gun out on a gas station employee while trying to steal 17 packs of cigarettes. The store clerk was on the phone with police during the alleged incident, WREG reports.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Mapco gas station at the corner of Poplar and Belvedere. The store clerk called police around 1:30 a.m. to report a theft in the store.

While the employee was on the phone with police, Dennis Bowdrey reportedly walked into the store, got behind the cash register, and told the clerk to get out of his way and threatened to shoot them while saying, “I’m looking for Newports.”

The officer on the line said he heard the threat and put out a call on the radio as the incident was in progress. Two officers showed up and arrested Bowdrey as he was leaving.

Bowdrey is charged with robbery. Police say he stole 17 cartons of cigarettes worth $119.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.