Junior Firefighter program announced in Pittmann Center

The Pittman Center Community Volunteer Fire Department announced a new opportunity for teens.
A firetruck can be seen in the photo.
A firetruck can be seen in the photo.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PITTMAN CENTER, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pittman Center Community Volunteer Fire Department announced a new opportunity for teens.

A release from the department said the new program is for ages 14-18.

Two dates are available on September 23 from 5-8 p.m. and September 26 from 12-3 p.m..

Participants will learn about firefighting and public safety programs, team-building skills and more.

A release said food will also be served at the events. It’s happening at station 2 at 5204 East Parkway in Cosby.

