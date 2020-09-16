Junior Firefighter program announced in Pittmann Center
The Pittman Center Community Volunteer Fire Department announced a new opportunity for teens.
A release from the department said the new program is for ages 14-18.
Two dates are available on September 23 from 5-8 p.m. and September 26 from 12-3 p.m..
Participants will learn about firefighting and public safety programs, team-building skills and more.
A release said food will also be served at the events. It’s happening at station 2 at 5204 East Parkway in Cosby.
