KKK leader bust needs extra approval for removal, Tennessee lawmakers say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s two top Republican lawmakers contend that a third state panel’s approval is needed for any effort to remove the bust of an early Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate general from the Capitol.

In a letter last week, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally said that Tennessee law requires the State Building Commission’s sign-off on moving the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust.

The State Capitol Commission in July recommended that busts of Forrest and Admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves be moved from the Capitol to the state museum.

The Tennessee Historical Commission also has to approve the move.

