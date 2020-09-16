Advertisement

LIVE: Alcohol sales restriction, mask mandate discussion happening during Knox County Board of Health meeting

The Knox County Board of Health is meeting Wednesday to discuss the county’s mask mandate and if all alcohol sales should be restricted after 10 p.m.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health is meeting Wednesday to discuss the county’s mask mandate and if all alcohol sales should be restricted after 10 p.m.

The board is set to review whether or not it should “suspend offering food and drink, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages” for any restaurant, club or business. The regulation, if passed, would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. September 18 and remain in effect until suspended.

The board is also set to discuss a resolution to limit gatherings, which is intended to "ensure that no more than 25 persons congregate within the same 900 square feet, unless they are residing in the same household:

“This Regulation, all public or private gatherings of more than twenty-five (25) persons age twelve (12) years or older outdoors within the same 900 square feet at any given time within Knox County, other than gatherings consisting exclusively of persons residing in the same household, are prohibited if that 900 square feet is entirely or partially within thirty feet (30′) of any restaurant, club, or any other business of any kind which either sells for on-premises consumption, or permits the on-premises consumption of, “alcoholic beverages” or “beer” as they are defined under Tennessee Law.”

