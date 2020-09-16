Advertisement

Man fled a police traffic stop, leaves behind his winning lottery ticket

A man fled a traffic stop in Georgia, leaving behind what Cherokee County Sheriff’s office deputies said a bag containing drugs and a $100 winning lottery ticket, CNN reported.
(KNOP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CCSO said deputies were on I-75 Monday when they spotted a car with a tag violation. They attempted to pull over the vehicle but the man in the passenger’s seat fled into the woods and dropped a backpack.

“Inside that backpack was a laptop, small amount of methamphetamine and a winning $100 lottery ticket,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told CNN.

CNN reported, the sheriff’s department congratulated the suspect for the winning lottery ticket and invited him to claim it.

“To the suspect who ran on foot from our deputies on a traffic stop this morning on I-75, you left a winning $100.00 lottery ticket in your vehicle. You can claim your ticket at 498 Chattin Dr. in Canton. It will be here waiting for you. Congratulations by the way,” said the Facebook post.

According to CNN, deputies took the man into custody and was charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstruction.

