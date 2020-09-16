Morristown woman indicted for TennCare fraud

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) – A Morristown woman was indicted after being accused of TennCare fraud, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

TBI agents began investigating Chelsea Snowden in April after getting a tip from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit. Snowden was working as a licensed practical nurse for a health services agency in Morristown.

Officials said they found she falsified timesheets on three different occasions, leading to her employer billing TennCare for services not provided.

TBI said Monday a grand jury returned indictments charging Snowden with three counts of TennCare fraud. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Hamblen County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

