New data shows COVID-19 cases decrease at Knox County Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cases of COVID-19 and isolations decreased Wednesday at Knox County Schools, according to the most recent data released.

Active cases of COVID-19 among staff members decreased by 44% over last week and isolations were down 14%. Among students, active cases saw a 13% decrease over the same period; however, isolations increased by 12%.

There are currently 39 students and 11 staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and 907 individuals in isolation.

