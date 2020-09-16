No. 3 Powell vs. No. 1 Central High School matchup to air on MyVLT
Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 3 Powell Panthers and the No. 1 Central Bobcats will battle it out on the football field this Saturday.
The Bobcats are two-time defending State Champions.
The game will be held at Central High School, but if you can’t make it to the game, you can catch it on MyVLT.
