No. 3 Powell vs. No. 1 Central High School matchup to air on MyVLT

By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 3 Powell Panthers and the No. 1 Central Bobcats will battle it out on the football field this Saturday.

The Bobcats are two-time defending State Champions.

The game will be held at Central High School, but if you can’t make it to the game, you can catch it on MyVLT.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

