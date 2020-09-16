Advertisement

One dead, one critically injured in crash on Martin Mill Pike

One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries in a crash on Martin Mill Pike late Tuesday night.
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries in a crash on Martin Mill Pike late Tuesday night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the two-vehicle wreck just after 10:30 p.m. near Mt. Vista.

The road remained closed for about three hours as investigators worked to reconstruct the scene.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff Tom Spangler asked the community to keep the families and the injured person in their prayers.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

