One dead, one critically injured in crash on Martin Mill Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries in a crash on Martin Mill Pike late Tuesday night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the two-vehicle wreck just after 10:30 p.m. near Mt. Vista.

The road remained closed for about three hours as investigators worked to reconstruct the scene.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff Tom Spangler asked the community to keep the families and the injured person in their prayers.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.