Overdose call leads to suspicious death investigation in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Knoxville man that occurred Tuesday evening.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Centennial Church Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Demarcus Martin, on the floor inside the home. The sheriff’s office said they were unable to save him despite administering Narcan and performing CPR. Martin was later pronounced dead on the scene by AMR.

While investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office said they arrested 22-year-old Timothy Lenz and seized 5.5 pounds of pills marked “alprazolam” inside the home. They also found seven guns, 44 grams of marijuana, several unidentified pills and drug paraphernalia along with $3,220 in cash.

Lenz was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for resale and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold. He was booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $250,000 pending a hearing on Sept. 23.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.