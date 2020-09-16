Advertisement

Overdose call leads to suspicious death investigation in Blount County

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Knoxville man that occurred Tuesday evening.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Knoxville man that occurred Tuesday evening.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Knoxville man that occurred Tuesday evening.(BCSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 21-year-old Knoxville man that occurred Tuesday evening.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Centennial Church Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Demarcus Martin, on the floor inside the home. The sheriff’s office said they were unable to save him despite administering Narcan and performing CPR. Martin was later pronounced dead on the scene by AMR.

While investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office said they arrested 22-year-old Timothy Lenz and seized 5.5 pounds of pills marked “alprazolam” inside the home. They also found seven guns, 44 grams of marijuana, several unidentified pills and drug paraphernalia along with $3,220 in cash.

Lenz was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for resale and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used or sold. He was booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $250,000 pending a hearing on Sept. 23.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

This class can help you cook like Yassin’s Falafel House and make a difference in Knoxville’s community

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
The money benefits immigrants. He’s the only Knoxville cook to be selected for the International Food Series- a Nashville Food crawl that is going virtual this year.

News

LIVE: Alcohol sales restriction, mask mandate discussion happening during Knox County Board of Health meeting

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Board of Health is meeting Wednesday to discuss the county’s mask mandate and if all alcohol sales should be restricted after 10 p.m.

News

Bus passenger uses live snake as a face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Photos of the incident published online show that the unidentified man was not wearing a mask under the large brown serpent.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 177,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

Surgeon operates on Zoo Knoxville gorilla

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Tarwater
Knoxville surgeon helps gorilla get back on her feet after knee surgery

News

Tennessee defends abortion reversal law in legal challenge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee law requiring doctors to inform women that drug-induced abortions may be reversed is critical for women who may change their minds halfway through the procedure, the state’s top legal chief said.

News

Sheriff: Kentucky man charged with killing parents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Authorities say a Kentucky man has been charged with killing his parents and stealing their car.

News

KKK leader bust needs extra approval for removal, Tennessee lawmakers say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee’s two top Republican lawmakers contend that a third state panel’s approval is needed for any effort to remove the bust of an early Ku Klux Klan leader and Confederate general from the Capitol.

News

Tranzonic Companies looking to hire 40 new employees at West Knoxville location

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Due to product line expansion, The Tranzonic Companies is hiring for 40 positions at its West Knoxville facility.

News

Junior Firefighter program announced in Pittmann Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Pittman Center Community Volunteer Fire Department announced a new opportunity for teens.