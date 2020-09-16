Powell teen on track to join the Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -16-year-old Alyssa Ross is set to become a member of the country’s Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts.

Alyssa says she wanted to join the boy scouts after hearing about fun activities from her brother and father.

“At first it was my dad and brother going to things, but then I started going and I absolutely loved it. We were carving things, and making things out of boxed wood, making little robotic fingers to use. It’s just so much fun," Ross said.

Since joining last year, she’s earned many merit badges, and is one of the few girls in the area to be boarded in as an Eagle Scout this October.

In order to become an Eagle Scout, Alyssa had to plan and carry out a service project. She decided to leave a positive mark by creating a garden outside of the Powell Community Center.

Alyssa can’t believe how quickly she was able to achieve this milestone, “It’s like where did the time go? How did I do this?”

Her mother Shannon Ross is also proud of her.

“She hit the ground running and she hasn’t stopped since so we’re very proud of her," Ross said.

An Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank.

