Precious memories saved thanks to Cocke County firefighters

Firefighters in Cocke County couldn’t stop all of the flames and water damage to a house that caught fire on Sept. 9 in Newport, but they did save a family’s memories.
By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters in Cocke County couldn’t stop all of the flames and water damage to a house that caught fire on Sept. 9 in Newport, but they did save a family’s memories.

“Our job is to save life and property,” said firefighter Cody Keys.

Joe Shults' home on Judd Lane belonged to his mother until she passed away earlier this year. She left behind several family photos that he had not yet claimed.

Keys said he nearly stepped on some of them, “You couldn’t see it, it’s so smoky. It ended up being a bunch of family pictures.”

Those include family photos of Shults’ son, Evan, who had died years earlier.

“A lot of pictures of him and of the other grandchildren, you know,” said Joe.

Joe said he has a renewed appreciation for what firefighters do after seeing the care they put into not only battling a fire, but helping the family save as many memories it could.

“Those guys worked and never stopped for 5 1/2 hours trying to save my Mom’s home and I really appreciate that,”said Joe.

