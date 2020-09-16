Advertisement

Support pours in for Farragut head coach battling cancer

Eddie Courtney has successful cancer surgery
Farragut head football coach
Farragut head football coach(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1989, a decade before the creation of National Prostate Health Month, the week of September 17 to September 24 was chosen as Prostate Cancer Awareness Week. Ironically, it’ll be Farragut head football coach Eddie Courtney recovering during that week from prostate cancer surgery.

We are pleased to report that the longtime Admirals head coach and Farragut community leader successfully underwent surgery on Wednesday. All went well we’re told and the coach can now continue on his path to recovery.

Courtney’s coaching colleague’s Joe Gaddis of Oak Ridge and Lamar Brown of West joined mark Packer in sending well wishes to the longtime Admirals head coach on Tuesday night:

Now there’s talk coach Courtney my try and attend Friday’s home game with Morristown West, and that would surprise anyone give Eddie’s drive and determination, but a likely return to the field would be next week if all goes well with his recovery from surgery.

Eddie Courtney is a man of great discipline and faith. Those things in addition to the support from the Farragut community is what helped pull him through from his bout with Hodgkin’s disease back in 2005, and there’s no doubt it’ll help him overcome this latest life challenge!

Again the Admirals face the Morristown West Friday night. Coach Courtney’s son Geoff will handle the offensive play calls while fellow assistant Chris McNeer will lead the defense. Kickoff at Farragut is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 data shows major improvements on UT campus

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The number of COVID-19 cases at Knox County Schools is diminishing, according to data released Wednesday.

News

Deane Hill Drive closed after crash downs power pole

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Deane Hill Drive was closed in both directions Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the 6900 bock brought down a power pole.

News

One dead, one critically injured in crash on Martin Mill Pike

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries in a crash on Martin Mill Pike late Tuesday night.

News

Tennessee school district will stop promoting Christianity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee school district that was sued last year by two atheist families for promoting Christianity has agreed to stop the practice.

Latest News

WVLT

Clouds from Sally today, next is wind and some rain

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Hurricane Sally cuts across the region, sending rain into parts of our area, then a big cool down.

WVLT

Impacts from Sally likely felt late week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We’re starting to see the first signs of Hurricane Sally in our area, but the impacts will be felt later this week in the form of heavy rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

News

“This is a necessary step in the right direction” PARC Director responds to KPD body cam arrival

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knoxville Police Department said officers began body camera training as the first shipment of equipment arrived Monday.

News

Precious memories saved thanks to Cocke County firefighters

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
East Tenn. firefighters couldn’t stop all of the flames and water damage to a a house that caught fire on Sept. 9 in Newport, but they did save some family photos after making sure there was no one inside who needed rescuing.

News

Morristown woman indicted for TennCare fraud

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Morristown woman was indicted after being accused of TennCare fraud, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

News

Texas traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest, seizure of $18K of crystal meth

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Texas traffic stop Monday on I-35 in Lorena, Texas led to a woman’s arrest and the seizure of 360 grams of crystal methamphetamine, KWTX reported.