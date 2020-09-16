Support pours in for Farragut head coach battling cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1989, a decade before the creation of National Prostate Health Month, the week of September 17 to September 24 was chosen as Prostate Cancer Awareness Week. Ironically, it’ll be Farragut head football coach Eddie Courtney recovering during that week from prostate cancer surgery.

We are pleased to report that the longtime Admirals head coach and Farragut community leader successfully underwent surgery on Wednesday. All went well we’re told and the coach can now continue on his path to recovery.

Courtney’s coaching colleague’s Joe Gaddis of Oak Ridge and Lamar Brown of West joined mark Packer in sending well wishes to the longtime Admirals head coach on Tuesday night:

Now there’s talk coach Courtney my try and attend Friday’s home game with Morristown West, and that would surprise anyone give Eddie’s drive and determination, but a likely return to the field would be next week if all goes well with his recovery from surgery.

Eddie Courtney is a man of great discipline and faith. Those things in addition to the support from the Farragut community is what helped pull him through from his bout with Hodgkin’s disease back in 2005, and there’s no doubt it’ll help him overcome this latest life challenge!

Again the Admirals face the Morristown West Friday night. Coach Courtney’s son Geoff will handle the offensive play calls while fellow assistant Chris McNeer will lead the defense. Kickoff at Farragut is set for 7:30 p.m.

