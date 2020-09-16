Advertisement

Tenn. man arrested on drug charges after deputies find him disguised in wig

Rice was served two arrest warrants and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.
Jack Rice is charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and served two arrest warrants.
Jack Rice is charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and served two arrest warrants.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rogersville man was arrested on drug paraphernalia charges after deputies said he gave them a fake name and disguised himself in a wig.

WJHL reported deputies responded to a call September 12 about 50-year-old Jack Rice being in a trailer parked on property on Qual Ridge Lane, where he was unwanted, according to a report from the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the trailer reported the incident. After police arrived, they discovered Rice had warrants out for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said deputies knocked on the door of the trailer and could hear and see someone moving around inside, but no one answered, even when the owner attempted unlocking the front door with a key.

The owner then gave permission for law enforcement to kick the door in after Rice reportedly held the door shut. When deputies got inside the trailer they found Rice wearing a wig.

When he was arrested and asked his name, Rice reportedly told deputies his name was “Missy.”

During a search of the trailer, deputies discovered three needles, a pipe and a bent spoon in his backpack.

Rice was served two arrest warrants and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation.

