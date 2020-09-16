Advertisement

Texas traffic stop leads to woman’s arrest, seizure of $18K of crystal meth

A Texas traffic stop Monday on I-35 in Lorena, Texas led to a woman’s arrest and the seizure of 360 grams of crystal methamphetamine, KWTX reported.
Cori Elaine Resendez, who’s identified in online records as Cori Elaine Pennington, remained in the McLennan County Jail Tuesday evening.
By Lauren Meyers
Sep. 15, 2020
According to court documents, Cori Elaine Resendez is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and marijuana possession.

Resendez was arrested after a Lorena officer pulled her car over around 10:45 p.m. Monday on I-35 for a traffic violation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police smelled marijuana and asked her if any illegal narcotics were in her vehicle.

“Resendez denied anything was in the car at first and then subsequently stated it was possible her son may have had something in the car,” the affidavit states.

The Lorena Police Department’s K9 Zeta alerted on the handle of the driver’s side door, the affidavit says.

During a search of the car, the officer said to have found a cigar “blunt” filled with marijuana, a small clear plastic jar containing four tablets believed to contain acetaminophen and hydrocodone, digital scales and in a handbag, four baggies that contained a total of 360 grams of methamphetamine valuing as much as $18,000, the affidavit states.

KWTX reported, Resendez told the officer she’s unemployed and was on her way home after visiting a friend in San Antonio.

She was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

