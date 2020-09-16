Advertisement

This class can help you cook like Yassin’s Falafel House and make a difference in Knoxville’s community

The money benefits immigrants. He’s the only Knoxville cook to be selected for the International Food Series- a Nashville Food crawl that is going virtual this year.
Yassin
Yassin(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Syrian refugee and Knoxville’s own Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin’s Falafel House, is teaching a virtual cooking class..

Terou said the money raised from the classes will help benefit people immigrating to America. He’s also the only Knoxville cook to be selected for the International Food Series, a Nashville Food crawl that going virtual this year.

The class costs $15, and the money raised at the event will be given to The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights coalition.

His dining room has been closed because of the pandemic, but they are still doing carryout. He says it’s one way to reach people staying home and bring them joy.

“Food has been a good shortcut from the stomach to the heart. So, like always the food that we eat every night that always brings a smile brings the families together, brings friends together, so this is a bridge between people we always love to build,” said Terou.

He’s going to be teaching people how to make an Arabic salad. He says it’s fresh and gluten-free and everyone can enjoy it. Terou’s class starts at 5:30 on Wednesday night.

