Tranzonic Companies looking to hire 40 new employees at West Knoxville location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to product line expansion, the Tranzonic Companies is hiring for 40 positions at its West Knoxville facility.

The company said they need production team members and forklift operators for first, second and third shifts. “Tranzonic is committed to finding a better way, every day,” said Brian Rhoades, executive vice president of operations for The Tranzonic Companies. “We are seeking individuals who share this commitment and thrive in a fast-paced environment with advancement opportunities.”

For more information and to apply online click here.

