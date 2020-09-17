Affordable housing complex bringing 50 apartments to East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon joined other officials to ceremonially break ground on an affordable housing complex in East Knoxville.

The new development will create 50 new apartments in the area.

The apartments, Burlington Commons, will be located at 4530 Holston Drive. The development will be two, three-story buildings with 50 units. The building will feature two one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, 26 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 20 three-bedroom, two-bathroom units. The building will also feature a laundry room, community room, business center, fitness center and bike storage.

In June, City Council approved allocating $1.47 million from the City’s Affordable Rental Development Fund (ARDF) toward the project by first-time affordable housing developer Southeast Capital LLC.

The project costs an estimated $10.4 million, which, in addition to the City’s ARDF funds, will be financed with tax-credit equity provided by RBC Community Investments and additional financing by Churchill Stateside Group.

“These new apartments will help fill a gap in our city’s urgent need for affordable rental housing,” said Becky Wade, Director of the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department (formerly Community Development).

The apartments will be located on KAT bus route 31 and close to the Asheville Highway Kroger and the Burlington Branch of the Knox County Public Library.

Renters who qualify include those whose incomes are 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI): $59,100 for a family of four ($53,200 for a three-person household; $47,300 for a two-person family; and $41,400 for a single household).

The complex will accept tenants with Section 8 vouchers, who will pay no more than 30 percent of their adjusted income on rent and utilities. These families will qualify at 50 percent or less of the area median income.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.