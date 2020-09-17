As Sally moves out, fall air rushes in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances from the remnants of Hurricane Sally are already starting to lift out of our area this afternoon. The front responsible for kicking it east will usher in a longer stretch of fall weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers as of Thursday afternoon were confined to the Smokies and Upper East Tennessee. The rest of the area was shrouded in a blanket of clouds. Even through the clouds, temperatures will still manage to reach the mid and upper 70s. By the evening hours, rain chances will be leaving us behind, but the wind will remain, gusting to 30 mph.

Plenty of clouds will remain tonight along with a couple showers and some patchy fog. The low will be right on par for this time of year in the lower 60s.

Gusty winds will remain the story on Friday even as Sally has cleared our area. Winds may top 20 to 30 mph through the afternoon hours. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, as well. Look for highs in the mid 70s just ahead of the big fall cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front looks to bring us cooler mornings and more refreshing afternoons. Saturday starts in the mid 50s, only to bounce back into the mid 70s in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible in the mountains.

Sunday starts in the low 50s, but is a beautiful, sunny day and a high in the mid 70s.

Now, by Monday morning, we’ll have lows in the upper 40s and then a sunny afternoon in the mid 70s.

Fall starts on Tuesday, locally the Fall Equinox is at 9:30 in the morning.

