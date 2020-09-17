Advertisement

Domino’s Pizza makes largest-ever donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The franchise committed $100 million to the hospital over the next 10 years.
(WKYT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Domino’s Pizza made the largest donor commitment in the history of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The franchise committed $100 million to the hospital over the next 10 years.

The hospital plans to develop 140 apartments on its Memphis campus for the families of children receiving treatment. Hospital officials said the facility will be named the Domino’s Village.

Families currently stay in Tri Delta Place, Ronald McDonald House, Target House or The Parcels at Crosstown Concourse.

“The Domino’s Village will provide a home-away-from-home for the thousands of kids and families who come to St. Jude from around the world,” said Richard Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising arm of St. Jude. “They will forever be transformed by the generosity of Domino’s in their greatest time of need.”

The apartments are expected to open in the spring of 2023.

According to St. Jude, the housing will allow it to increase the number of patients it serves. Since 2016, the hospital has treated nearly 3,000 new patients at no cost to the families.

Domino’s said its corporate office and franchisees raised more than $68 million for St. Jude through an annual campaign. Customers may also help by rounding up their order total and donating the change to the hospital throughout the year on dominos.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

