Entire ETSU men’s basketball team in quarantine, coach says

The entire men’s basketball team at East Tennessee State University is in quarantine due to COVID-19, CBS affiliate WJHL reported.
(WKYT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The entire men’s basketball team at East Tennessee State University is in quarantine due to COVID-19, CBS affiliate WJHL reported.

Head Coach Jason Shay reportedly told WJHL Sports Director Kenny Hawkins that the team is in quarantine after “several players” tested positive for the virus.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 students were in isolation and 26 students were reported quarantined in ETSU housing, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

