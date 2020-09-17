Advertisement

Fans to be allowed at Titans game for remainder of season

The Tennessee Titans announced fans will be allowed to attend Titans games beginning in October.
Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) celebrates with offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) after Firkser scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced fans will be allowed to attend Titans games beginning in October.

Nissan Stadium will open at limited capacity beginning with the Titans October 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Officials said attendance will gradually increase for games in October in an attempt to reach a fixed capacity in November and December. The Oct. 4 game will be open to a limited number of season ticket holders. Nearly 7,000 fans will be in the lower bowl and club levels.

On Oct. 11 during the Titans game against the Buffalo Bills, 12.5 percent, nearly 8,600, fans will be allowed to attend. The Oct. 18 game against the Texans will allow 15 percent or roughly 10,400 fans.

The maximum capacity Nissan Stadium can hold while following CDC guidelines is 14,500.

