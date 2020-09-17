Fans to be allowed at Titans game for remainder of season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans announced fans will be allowed to attend Titans games beginning in October.

Nissan Stadium will open at limited capacity beginning with the Titans October 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Officials said attendance will gradually increase for games in October in an attempt to reach a fixed capacity in November and December. The Oct. 4 game will be open to a limited number of season ticket holders. Nearly 7,000 fans will be in the lower bowl and club levels.

On Oct. 11 during the Titans game against the Buffalo Bills, 12.5 percent, nearly 8,600, fans will be allowed to attend. The Oct. 18 game against the Texans will allow 15 percent or roughly 10,400 fans.

The maximum capacity Nissan Stadium can hold while following CDC guidelines is 14,500.

