First grader raising money for books at her school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -First grader Charile McNutt at Sam Houston Elementary is helping to making a difference in her community.

After she gets out of school, the six-year-old stays busy by hand crafting lanyards to help prevent her fellow students and teachers from losing their masks. So far Charlie’s mother Gena McNutt says Charlie has raised over $450 dollars from selling the lanyards.

Charlie says she likes making new styles and colors.

“Red and black and orange and blue. They say their names and go Smokies and go Vols," McNutt said.

Charlie says she will donate all of the money raised for the lanyards to her school’s library, so they can purchase new books for students at their upcoming book fair. Rebecca Bennett, the librarian at Sam Houston Elementary, says it’s an incredible act of kindness.

“We were so amazed to see that news that she wanted to help buy books for other children, and by doing something so simple by making lanyards, but really making a huge impact. Times are challenging right now. We do have several families where the children wouldn’t be able to get those books otherwise. So it’s awesome to see a student who is so caring and generous to share with others," said Bennett.

Bennett says the children will be able to attend the book fair virtually. The fair will take place Sept 21- Oct 2.

Charlie’s lanyards are $3.00 each.

If you would like to place an order for a custom lanyard, you can email Charlie and her mom at lanyardsforlibrary@gmail.com

