Advertisement

First grader raising money for books at her school

Charlie McNutt is donating all of her money earned from making lanyards for her school’s book fair
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -First grader Charile McNutt at Sam Houston Elementary is helping to making a difference in her community.

After she gets out of school, the six-year-old stays busy by hand crafting lanyards to help prevent her fellow students and teachers from losing their masks. So far Charlie’s mother Gena McNutt says Charlie has raised over $450 dollars from selling the lanyards.

Charlie says she likes making new styles and colors.

“Red and black and orange and blue. They say their names and go Smokies and go Vols," McNutt said.

Charlie says she will donate all of the money raised for the lanyards to her school’s library, so they can purchase new books for students at their upcoming book fair. Rebecca Bennett, the librarian at Sam Houston Elementary, says it’s an incredible act of kindness.

“We were so amazed to see that news that she wanted to help buy books for other children, and by doing something so simple by making lanyards, but really making a huge impact. Times are challenging right now. We do have several families where the children wouldn’t be able to get those books otherwise. So it’s awesome to see a student who is so caring and generous to share with others," said Bennett.

Bennett says the children will be able to attend the book fair virtually. The fair will take place Sept 21- Oct 2.

Charlie’s lanyards are $3.00 each.

If you would like to place an order for a custom lanyard, you can email Charlie and her mom at lanyardsforlibrary@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TWRA: Two men confess to illegally dumping trash in wildlife area

Updated: 1 hour ago
The two men were charged with a Class A misdemeanors and aggravated criminal littering.

News

Spark Innovation Center launches at UT

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Spark Innovation Center at the UT Research Park official launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon.

News

NCAA approves Cade Mays appeal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The NCAA has approved Cade Mayes' appeal, Coach Jeremy Pruitt told media Thursday.

WVLT

As Sally moves out, fall air rushes in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Rain from Sally’s remnants are moving out, just in time for breezy winds and cooler air to move in.

Latest News

News

Want to own a piece of Dolly Parton history? Here’s how

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Dolly Parton is doing her part to help out folks in need.

News

New American girl doll pays tribute to the 1980′s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The company’s newest doll pays tribute to the 1980′s.

News

Pigeon Forge hotel’s efforts to increase energy efficiency recognized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A hotel in Pigeon Forge has received a federal rebate that recognized its efforts to increase its energy efficiency.

News

Entire ETSU men’s basketball team in quarantine, coach says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The entire men’s basketball team at East Tennessee State University is in quarantine due to COVID-19, CBS affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Singapore says it’ll start paying people to work out with Apple’s smartwatch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
Singapore says it will soon start paying people to work out using Apple’s smartwatch.

News

KPD investigating fatal North Knoxville shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
He was identified as David Allen Turner, 29, of Knoxville.