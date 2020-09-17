Free flu shots available at Knox County Schools Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County residents can receive free flu shots this weekend at four Knox County schools.

The annual “Free Flue Shot Saturday” event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last. This year’s event will

Flu shots will be available during the drive-thru event at Austin-East Magnet High School, Halls High School, West High School and Farragut High School.

Officials said shots will be available to individuals ages 4 and up.

